Prosecutor: No charges in shooting of pedestrian by deputy

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina prosecutor announced that she will not pursue charges against an off-duty sheriff’s deputy who shot a Black pedestrian on a busy road, finding that the deputy had reason to fear bodily harm and to defend himself. The North Carolina Conference of District Attorneys reviewed the shooting death of Jason Walker on Jan. 8 after the local district attorney recused himself from the case. In a letter Thursday, conference executive director Kimberly Overton Spahos wrote that it will not be seeking charges against Jeffrey Hash, who was off duty from his job at the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at the time of the shooting.