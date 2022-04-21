Venezuela seeks to take over ICC investigation into killings

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Venezuela has asked the International Criminal Court to defer to authorities in the Latin American nation its investigation into allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings committed by security forces under President Nicolás Maduro’s rule. If judges accept the request, it would effectively halt the global court’s first probe into crimes in a Latin American country and allow law enforcement there to investigate. However, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan indicated Thursday he wants to press ahead with the investigation he announced in November and said he will soon ask judges to approve a continuation of his probe. Khan said Venezuelan authorities had not provided any fresh reasoning to back up their request to take over the investigation.