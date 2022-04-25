Skip to Content
Blasts hit ministry in Transnistria, next to Ukraine

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Transnistria say several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades have hit the Ministry of State Security. No injuries were immediately reported. The Interior Ministry said in a Facebook post that some of the building’s windows were broken and that smoke was coming from the structure Monday. Transnistria is a strip of land with about 470,000 people between Moldova and Ukraine. It has been under the control of separatist authorities since a 1992 war. Russia bases about 1,500 troops there nominally as peacekeepers. But concerns are high that the forces could be used to invade Ukraine.

