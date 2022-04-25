Bridget Brink named as US ambassador to Ukraine

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden named Bridget Brink as his nominee for ambassador to Ukraine on Monday. She’s a career foreign service officer who has spent decades working in the shadow of the former Soviet Union, starting in Serbia. Her nomination comes after a long delay. The U.S. hasn’t had a permanent ambassador to Ukraine since Marie Yovanovitch was forced out by President Donald Trump in 2019, and Biden was slow to name his own nominee. Brink was announced as Biden’s choice shortly after top U.S. officials visited Kyiv and said that American diplomats would be returning to the city after evacuating before the Russian invasion.