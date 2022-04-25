Dodgers pitcher Bauer files suit against sex abuse accuser

By STEFANIE DAZIO

Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer has sued the woman who accused him of sexual assault in federal court in a move that came less than three months after prosecutors decided not to file criminal charges against the athlete. The woman, whom the pitcher had met through social media, had alleged that Bauer beat and sexually abused her last year. She later sought — but was denied — a restraining order. LA prosecutors said in February there was insufficient evidence to win a conviction. Bauer named the woman and one of her attorneys as defendants. The Associated Press does not typically identify people who say they have been victims of sexual assault.