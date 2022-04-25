Dozens killed in violence in one volatile South Sudan county

By DENG MACHOL

Associated Press

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The United Nations Mission in South Sudan says that dozens of people have recently been killed in violence that includes beheadings and sexual attacks in a volatile county in South Sudan. The mission said it documented 72 civilian deaths between Feb. 17 and April 7 in Unity State’s Leer county. Among the victims was a local staffer with the aid group Doctors Without Borders. It said 64 cases of sexual violence, including gang rapes, were recorded in the same period, in attacks carried out by “armed youth” from the neighboring counties of Koch and Mayendit.