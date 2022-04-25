Firefighters work to stop Nebraska wildfire that’s killed 1

By MARGERY A. BECK

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Officials say firefighters are taking advantage of higher humidity and calmer winds Monday to try to contain a wildfire in rural southwestern Nebraska that has killed one person and injured at least 15 firefighters. Jonathan Ashford is a spokesman for the Rocky Mountain Complex Incident Management Team. He tells The Associated Press that more than 80 people were helping fight the fire known as the Road 702 Fire. It had burned nearly 65 square miles in Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties by late Sunday. Fire officials initially reported the fire was more than 78 square miles, but Ashford said aerial mapping Sunday gave a more accurate size of the fire. Ashford says at least six homes have been destroyed.