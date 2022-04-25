France’s victorious Macron boosts weapons, stakes in Ukraine

By JOHN LEICESTER

Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — As he begins a second term as France’s president, Emmanuel Macron has given the green light for the delivery of artillery pieces to Ukraine. The truck-mounted Caesar cannons could help stem Russia’s new offensive in the east of the country. They will allow Ukrainian crews to pound Russian troops from afar, then move and pound them again. They represent a step up in France’s assistance to Ukraine and have been used to great effect against Islamic State forces in Iraq and in other conflicts. By talking openly about the guns, Macron has pulled aside a veil of secrecy over French military aid, signaling a tougher line in his dealings with Putin.