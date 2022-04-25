Israel to reopen Gaza crossing after closing it over rockets

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says it will be reopening its border crossing with the Gaza Strip to Palestinian workers after it had been closed for several days following rocket attacks from the Palestinian enclave. COGAT, the Israeli military body coordinating civilian affairs in Gaza, said that the opening of the Erez Crossing on Tuesday would be conditioned “on the maintenance of a stable security situation in the area.” In recent months, Israel had issued thousands of work permits to Palestinians from Gaza, which has been under a crippling Israeli and Egyptian blockade since Hamas seized power from rival Palestinian forces nearly 15 years ago.