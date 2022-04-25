Kansas judge rejects congressional map; appeal expected

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas district court judge on Monday struck down a new Republican-backed congressional map that would likely make it harder for the only Democrat in the state’s delegation to win reelection this year. It was the first time a court has declared that the Kansas Constitution prohibits political gerrymandering. The state is expected to appeal to the Kansas Supreme Court. The decision from Wyandotte County District Judge Bill Klapper in the Kansas City area came a little more than five weeks before the state’s June 1 candidate filing deadline. Lawsuits claimed the map violated voting rights and constitutional guarantees of equal rights for all Kansas residents and freedom of speech and assembly.