Man who damaged LGBTQ streetscape must write essay on Pulse

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A man convicted of burning tire marks across a gay-pride streetscape in South Florida last summer must write a 25-page essay on the deadly 2016 shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando. Court records show a Palm Beach County circuit judge ordered 20-year-old Alexander Jerich during a hearing Thursday to write the essay. It’s due back at the man’s sentencing in June. Officials say Jerich joined about 30 vehicles in Delray Beach last June celebrating former President Donald Trump’s birthday. A video that went viral showed a pickup truck adorned with a Trump flag burning tire marks into a rainbow design painted on a road.