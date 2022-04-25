Maryland officer won’t be prosecuted in fatal shooting

BALTIMORE (AP) — Officials in Maryland say a white police lieutenant won’t be prosecuted in the fatal shooting of a Black man shot in the back during an exchange of gunfire in October. The Independent Investigations Division of the attorney general’s office released a report on the shooting Monday. It states that Lt. Gregory Mead responded to reports of an armed robbery and crash and saw Jovan Singleton. In a written statement, Mead said Singleton took off, then turned and fired and Mead fell to the ground in pain. Mead says Singleton moved toward him and he fired. The report states Mead suffered an “incapacitating knee injury,” but wasn’t shot. The report states an autopsy found that Singleton was shot in the back.