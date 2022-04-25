N. Korea’s Kim vows to bolster nuke capability during parade

By KIM TONG-HYUNG and HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says leader Kim Jong Un has vowed to bolster his country’s nuclear capability at “maximum speed.” The North’s official Korean Central News Agency said Tuesday that Kim made the remarks during a military parade the previous night. State media photos showed Kim, dressed in a white military ceremonial coat, smiling and waving from a balcony along with his wife and other top deputies. Kim’s speech came as North Korea remains locked in a long-running diplomatic standoff with the United States over the North’s nuclear program. In recent months, Kim carried out a spate of missile tests in what experts say was an attempt to pressure the U.S. to win sanctions relief and other concessions.