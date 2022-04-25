Ohio Democrats make play for women’s vote in governor’s race

By JOHN SEEWER and JULIE CARR SMYTH

Associated Press

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Democrats selecting their nominee for governor in Ohio have a choice between a two-woman ticket and a man-led ticket endorsed by feminist icon Gloria Steinem. Former Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley is seeking to be the state’s first elected female governor. She’s up against former Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, whose running mate won Steinem’s respect when talking publicly about having an abortion after she was raped in the military. Both Whaley and Cranley are pushing to shore up support among female voters ahead of the May 3 primary. The November general election promises to be a struggle for either Democrat in a state that has swung to the right.