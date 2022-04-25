Police: Deputy kills man in stolen pickup truck after chase

LABADIEVILLE, La. (AP) — Louisiana State Police say a sheriff’s deputy has shot and killed a man who backed a stolen pickup truck toward deputies and into two police cars. A news release says 26-year-old Rhett Thibodeaux of Larose died at a hospital after Sunday’s shooting. Authoriites say Assumption Parish deputies tried to stop a stolen Ford F-450 traveling on Louisiana Highway 398 about 55 miles west of New Orleans. After a brief chase, the truck stopped and deputies stopped behind it. Police say Thibodeaux put the pickup in reverse and a deputy then shot at the truck, striking the man. No deputies were injured.