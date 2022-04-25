Police find 18 migrants in North Macedonia, nab car driver

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say a patrol discovered 18 migrants in the south of the country and arrested a car driver, a 27-year-old North Macedonian, after a brief chase. The migrants, 14 Syrians and 4 Pakistanis, have been transferred to a shelter near the southern border town of Gevgelija pending deportation back to Greece. Police says the Balkan migrant route has recently become busier after many Balkan countries lifted COVID-19 travel restrictions.