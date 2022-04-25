Prosecutor: NJ man eyed US targets for terror attack

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A prosecutor told jurors in an opening statement that a New Jersey software developer was actually a highly trained terrorist scoping out U.S. landmarks for attack. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel Adelsberg said on Monday that Alexei Saab had a double identity while he worked for Hezbollah’s Islamic Jihad Organization from 2000 to 2005. Adelsberg told jurors on Monday that Saab researched landmarks in New York, Boston, Washington, D.C., and abroad in France, Turkey and the Czech Republic. He said Saab was a sleeper cell waiting to attack if Iran was attacked by the U.S. Saab’s lawyer said all the evidence was from Saab himself and was not reliable.