Republican Michels launches campaign for Wisconsin governor

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

BROWNSVILLE, Wis. (AP) — Republican Tim Michels, a multimillionaire construction company co-owner who last ran for office nearly two decades ago, has launched his campaign for governor in Wisconsin. Michels cast himself as an outsider and promised Monday to run an aggressive campaign free of special interest money to take out Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Michels joins an already crowded field of candidates, including former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, business owner Kevin Nicholson and state Rep. Timothy Ramthun. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to take on Evers in what is expected to be one of the most hotly contested governor’s races in the country.