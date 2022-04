Top Biden aide Richmond leaving for DNC ahead of midterms

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of President Joe Biden’s closest aides is leaving the White House to take on a role as senior adviser to the Democratic National Committee. The White House is trying to bolster its political effort to help Democrats ahead of what is expected to be a challenging midterm election. Cedric Richmond, a former Democratic member of Congress from Louisiana, served as co-chair of Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign before joining the White House as senior adviser and director of the Office of Public Engagement. A Biden adviser says Richmond will take on a role similar to the one he served on Biden’s campaign, including fundraising and outreach.