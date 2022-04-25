US commission: Cite Afghanistan for religious persecution

By PETER SMITH

Associated Press

A U.S. advisory body says that Afghanistan should join a list of the world’s worst violators of religious freedom. The U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom made the recommendation in its newly released annual report. It says religious minorities have suffered since the Taliban returned to power last year. The commission can only make recommendations. The commission is recommending 15 countries in total be listed as “countries of particular concern” for religious freedom violations. The U.S. State Department makes the final determination for which countries go on that list.