Embattled Rep. John Thompson defends conduct in traffic stop

By STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota lawmaker who’s been a longtime critic of police is defending his conduct during a traffic stop for his adult daughter that turned into a verbal confrontation. St. Paul police say Rep. John Thompson, of St. Paul, arrived Sunday after they pulled over his daughter for expired license tabs and for swerving out of her lane. Chief Todd Axtell on Monday accused him of attempting “to intimidate and bully police officers” who were doing their jobs. Thompson on Tuesday denied misusing his position, saying he was just trying to help his daughter who was having a mental health episode.