GOP’s Quarles announces run for Kentucky governor in 2023

By BRUCE SCHREINER

Associated Press

Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles has announced he’ll enter the state’s 2023 governor’s race. He joins what’s shaping up to be a crowded Republican contest to select a nominee to challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear. Quarles is in his second term as agriculture commissioner. He has long been seen as a strong contender, having built up his name recognition across rural Kentucky. He’s planning a June 1 event in Scott County, where he’s from, the lay out his agenda for the state. His entry into the race could signal a flurry of potential announcements in the coming weeks and months.