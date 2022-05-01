Japanese, Vietnamese leaders reject use of force in Ukraine

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has discussed the war in Ukraine with Vietnamese leaders and says they agreed on the respect for international law and rejection of the use of force. Japan has condemned Russia’s invasion and joined Western nations in imposing sanctions against Moscow. Vietnam, like most other Southeast Asian nations, has avoided directly criticizing Russia and has called for restraint, the respect of the U.N. charter and dialogue to seek a peaceful solution. Vietnam abstained from a vote at the U.N. General Assembly in March that deplored Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Hanoi maintains good relations with both Russia and Ukraine.