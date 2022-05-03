Cast of Broadway’s ‘Spring Awakening’ reunite and reminisce

By MARK KENNEDY

AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — While many of John Gallagher Jr.’s peers went to college, he didn’t. His university became “Spring Awakening.” Gallagher spent much of what would have been his prime college years — from 20 to 23 — starring in the original, envelop-pushing Broadway show that musicalized teen angst. Gallagher recently got a chance to go back to school by reuniting with the cast for the first time in 15 years during a one-night benefit concert. The new HBO documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” captures that concert and adds interviews, candid moments and home movies, as well as performance footage from the original 2006 Broadway show, often beautifully melting into the benefit concert.