China aircraft carrier on combat training in Western Pacific

BEIJING (AP) — China’s navy says its Liaoning aircraft carrier group has embarked on a “realistic combat” training mission in the Western Pacific. In a posting on its social media site, the navy says the mission is routine, adheres to all international laws and practices and is not directed at any third parties. However, the mission underscores the growing role of China’s naval forces as Beijing seeks to supplant the U.S. as the preeminent military power in Asia. China operates the world’s largest navy by number of ships, while the U.S. maintains an edge in aircraft carriers and nuclear submarines as well as in numbers of bases and allies in the region.