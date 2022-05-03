DC reaches $750K settlement in Trump inaugural lawsuit

By MICHAEL BALSAMO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The District of Columbia attorney general says his office has reached a $750,000 settlement to resolve a lawsuit that alleged former President Donald Trump’s inaugural committee overpaid for events at the Trump International Hotel to enrich his family. Attorney General Karl Racine announced the settlement in a tweet on Tuesday. A judge still needs to approve the settlement agreement. The settlement agreement says the case is being resolved “to avoid the cost, burden, and risks of further litigation.” It says the organizations “dispute these allegations on numerous grounds and deny having engaged in any wrongdoing or unlawful conduct.”