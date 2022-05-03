Florida rapper Rod Wave arrested on outstanding warrant

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A 23-year-old Florida rapper who goes by the name Rod Wave has been arrested on a domestic battery charge. The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Offices says Rodarius Green was arrested on an outstanding warrant during a Monday morning traffic stop. He remains in the Pinellas County Jail on a battery by strangulation charge. Green’s song Heart on Ice broke the Billboard Hot 100 in 2020. No further details on the December 2021 warrant were immediately available. An attorney for Green wasn’t listed on jail records.