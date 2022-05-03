Skip to Content
AP National News
Published 1:43 PM

Florida woman guilty in nightclub shooting that killed 2

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — A Florida woman has been convicted for her part in a 2016 Florida nightclub shooting that left two teenagers dead and 14 other people injured. A Lee County jury found 24-year-old Kierra Russ guilty Tuesday of two counts of second-degree murder and one count of conspiracy to commit crime. She faces a possible life sentence. Russ is the first convicted of five people charged in the July 25, 2016, shooting during an underage swimsuit-themed party at Club Blu in Fort Myers. Police say the deadly shooting followed a yearlong gang war. Investigators say there was no indication that either of the teens who were killed were part of either gang.

