Georgia GOP Senate debate focuses on Herschel Walker absence

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Tuesday’s debate among Georgia Republican Senate candidates was defined by the absence of frontrunner Herschel Walker. The Atlanta Press Club, which sponsored the debate televised on Georgia Public Broadcasting, set out an empty podium for Walker. Other candidates took turns dunking on his refusal to face them. Walker’s campaign has been powered by his football celebrity and Donald Trump’s endorsement. Gary Black, Latham Saddler, Kelvin King, Josh Clark and Jon McColumn all argue they would be better choices. Each of Walker’s rivals aims to drag him into a runoff. Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock awaits the Republican winner in November