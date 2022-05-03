‘Melrose Place’ actor loses bid to reduce crash sentence

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — An actor who appeared in the 1990s prime-time soap opera “Melrose Place” has lost a bid to have her sentence in a 2010 fatal auto crash reduced. An appeals court in New Jersey rejected Amy Locane’s arguments in a ruling published Tuesday. Locane was convicted in the crash that killed 60-year-old Helene Seeman and severely injured Seeman’s husband, Fred. Locane has been sentenced four separate times after appeals courts ruled the first two sentences were too lenient and a third was invalid. She had completed a prison term by 2020 when a judge resentenced her to eight years. Tuesday’s ruling held that sentence wasn’t excessive.