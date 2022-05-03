Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:00 AM

Millennial Money: A loved one owes you money. Now what?

KTVZ

By LAUREN SCHWAHN of NerdWallet

You lent money to a friend or family member in need and they haven’t repaid the debt. Collecting money that a loved one owes you can be difficult and uncomfortable. What’s the best way to handle the situation? There are a few strategies you can explore to help you find the right solution. First, kindly follow up with the borrower. Then, you can work out a repayment plan together, choose to forgive the debt or take legal action if absolutely necessary. Experts say that each option has different consequences you’ll need to carefully consider.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content