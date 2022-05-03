Photographer Ron Galella, sued by Jackie Onassis, dead at 91

By KAREN MATTHEWS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Celebrity photographer Ron Galella has died at age 91. A spokesperson says Galella died Saturday at his home in Montville, N.J. of congestive heart failure. Galella amassed millions of images in a career that began in the 1960s. He earned nicknames like the “paparazzo extraordinaire” for his up-close, candid shots of the rich and famous. Many of Galella’s subjects did not want to be photographed. Marlon Brando punched Galella in the face outside a New York City restaurant in 1973, breaking his jaw and knocking out five teeth. Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis won a restraining order against Galella after he stalked her for years.