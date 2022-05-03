Q&A: What’s next for abortion after Supreme Court leak?

By CHRIS MEGERIAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The stunning leak of a draft Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade has shocked Washington. It also sparked a lot of questions about what it could mean for the future of abortion in the United States. If the decision is issued as written, it would likely lead to a patchwork system where some states protect access to abortion and others would ban or severely limit the practice. It’s important to remember that no opinion is final until it’s issued by the court. The draft could evolve before it’s formally released. The court is expected to rule on the case before its term ends in late June or early July.