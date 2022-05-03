Report: About 6M adults identify as Afro Latino in the US

By CHEYANNE MUMPHREY and ANITA SNOW

Associated Press

A new report by Pew Research Center says about 6 million adults in the United States identify as Afro Latino, a distinction with deep roots in colonial Latin America. That’s about 2% of the adult U.S. population and 12% of the adult Latino population in the U.S. Many Hispanic people identify themselves based on their ancestral countries of origin, their Indigenous roots or racial background. Pew Research Center released its latest report on Afro Latino identity on Monday. The results further reveal the multiple dimensions of Latino identity.