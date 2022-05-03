Schumer vows abortion law vote, but not filibuster changes

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer angrily denounced as an “abomination” the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision that would overturn the nation’s landmark Roe v. Wade law. The Democratic leader on Tuesday vowed that if the ruling stands the Senate will vote on legislation to uphold women’s access to abortions. But the Democratic leader stopped short of promising to change Senate filibuster rules to allow Democrats to overcome Republican obstruction and pass legislation that would salvage the landmark abortion law on their own. Instead, he signaled they will fight it out on the campaign trail this fall.