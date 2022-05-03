Somalia’s al-Shabab rebels attack African Union base

By OMAR FARUK

Associated Press

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Somalia’s al-Shabab Islamic extremist rebels have attacked a military base of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia. Witnesses told The Associated Press that the attack started early Tuesday when a vehicle rammed into the fence surrounding the base and exploded in El-Baraf, a strategic town 150 kilometers (93 miles) northeast of the capital Mogadishu in the Middle Shabelle region. Residents said they heard massive explosions at the base followed by gunfire. Somalia’s state media confirmed the attack and said the Burundi soldiers at the base repulsed it. Officials have not given an estimate of the numbers killed in the battle.