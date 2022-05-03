Stephen Sondheim celebrated by Dench, Peters at London gala

By RONALD BLUM

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Dozens of stars of musical theater gathered at a London theatre for a celebration titled “Old Friends” to raise money for the Stephen Sondheim Foundation, which will benefit young composers. Judi Dench received given a standing ovation for “Send in The Clowns.” The 74-year-old Bernadette Peters bent over with her back to the audience and with her head between her legs blasted her trumpet to “You Gotta Get A Gimmick.” Petula Clark, 89, belted out “I’m Still Here.” And Imelda Staunton set off a huge ovation with “Everything’s Coming Up Roses.”