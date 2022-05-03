UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says the rates of people who are obese and overweight in Europe have hit “epidemic proportions.” Nearly 60% of adults and a third of children are in one of those categories.. The U.N. health agency’s European office said in a report issued Tuesday that the prevalence of obesity among adults is higher across the continent than any other world region except for the Americas. WHO said being overweight or obese is among the leading causes of death in the region and is responsible for more than 1 million deaths every year.