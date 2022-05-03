US to spotlight war-caused food insecurity at 2 UN events

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United States says it will put a spotlight on the impact of the war in Ukraine and other conflicts on the diminishing availability of food and rising prices at two U.N. events later this month. Food shortages have sparked fears of increasing hunger and starvation in many countries. U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield told a news conference Tuesday that U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will chair a ministerial meeting on food insecurity across the globe on May 18 to review current and future humanitarian needs. Blinken will also chair a Security Council meeting on food insecurity on May 19.