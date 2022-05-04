4 teens accused of dragging woman to death plead not guilty

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Four teens accused in the dragging death of an elderly New Orleans woman whose arm was severed during a carjacking have pleaded not guilty. News outlets report the suspects — a 17-year-old boy, a 16-year-old girl and two 15-year-old girls — entered the pleas Wednesday to a charge of second-degree murder in the March 21 death of 73-year-old Linda Frickey. Police Chief Shaun Ferguson had said the woman died after becoming entangled in a seatbelt as carjackers sped away with her vehicle. Neighbors said they looked on helplessly as the woman was dragged a block in her car. District Attorney Jason Williams says all four teens are being charged and prosecuted as adults.