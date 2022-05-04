Abortion draft puts wave of public pressure on Supreme Court

By LISA MASCARO

AP Congressional Correspondent

WASHINGTON (AP) — The traditionally insular Supreme Court is about to face the full force of public pressure and abortion politics. Justices are deciding whether to throw out the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling. A leaked draft opinion suggests the conservative justices are prepared to overturn the 1973 opinion that gives women legal access to the procedure. Justice Samuel Alito appears to be bracing for the onslaught ahead. He wrote in the draft that the justices they cannot be swayed by “the public’s reaction to our work.” As protests swell across the nation GOP Leader Mitch McConnell let the justices know the Senate ”has their backs.”