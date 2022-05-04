Advocate: Massachusetts system ‘failed’ missing girl Harmony

By KATHY McCORMACK

Associated Press

An independent state agency that represents children says the needs of a missing girl who authorities began looking for two years after she was last seen were not prioritized by the state of Massachusetts. A report Wednesday from the head of the Office of the Child Advocate said Harmony Montgomery, who was last seen in 2019 at age 5, suffered from “miscalculations of risk and unequal weight placed on parents’ rights versus a child’s wellbeing.” Montgomery was in the custody of child protective services beginning at 2 months old. Her father gained custody of her in New Hampshire in 2019.