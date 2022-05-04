Blinken tests positive for COVID; has mild symptoms

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department says Secretary of State Antony Blinken has tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and related events over the weekend. Spokesman Ned Price says Blinken tested positive with a PCR test on Wednesday afternoon. Price says Blinken is fully vaccinated and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Blinken tested negative Tuesday and again earlier Wednesday morning with antigen tests but took the PCR test after developing symptoms . The White House and State Department said Blinken has not met in person with President Joe Biden for “several days” and is not considered a close contact of the president.