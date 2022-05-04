Bosnia calls election for Oct. 2 amid political tensions

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia will hold a presidential and parliamentary ballot on Oct. 2 amid ethnic tensions and a row over an election reform. The state election authorities on Wednesday scheduled the votes despite demands from Bosnian Croats that they be delayed until new rules are agreed upon. Some 3.3 million voters will choose the three members of Bosnia’s multi-ethnic presidency, the central Bosnian and the parliaments of the two entities, as well as the president and vice-president of Republika Srpska, the Serb-run entity. There have been fears that the war in Ukraine could trigger conflict in the volatile Balkan country where Bosnian Serbs maintain close links with Russia.