Boston firefighters pull hurt worker from collapsed building

BOSTON (AP) — Firefighters in Boston worked for more than three hours to rescue an injured construction worker after part of a historic power plant collapsed Wednesday while being redeveloped. Fire Commissioner Jack Dempsey told reporters the worker sustained life-threatening injuries when a wall collapsed and landed on his legs and lower body. Two other workers were quickly removed from the former Edison Power Plant in South Boston and taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The collapse occurred at around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday’s incident was the second collapse at a Boston construction site this year. A construction worker died in March when a part of a parking garage being demolished collapsed.