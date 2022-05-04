Candidate shooting suspect to remain in federal custody

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man accused of shooting at a Kentucky mayoral candidate will remain in federal custody until his trial. News outlets cited a ruling Tuesday by U.S. District Court Judge Benjamin Beaton that says 21-year-old Quintez Brown should remain locked up because prosecutors showed “by clear and convincing evidence that the proposed conditions on release cannot reasonably assure the safety of the community.” Brown faces ten years to life in prison if convicted of federal charges in the Feb. 14 shooting at the office of Louisville mayoral candidate Craig Greenberg. Brown’s attorneys argued that incarcerating Brown would harm his mental health and wellbeing.