DiCaprio, Ruffalo urge Brazilians to vote, irking Bolsonaro

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Hollywood stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Mark Ruffalo have joined other celebrities making a final push for voters in Brazil to register before the Wednesday deadline. That’s prompting dismissive responses from President Jair Bolsonaro. In recent days, A-listers in Brazil and abroad have used their prestige to call for youths to register to vote in the October presidential election. It’s expected to pit the far-right Bolsonaro against former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Brazil’s electoral authority says it’s received a record number of registration requests. DiCaprio is an environmental activist who has feuded with Bolsonaro over the Brazilian leader’s efforts to expand development in the Amazon rainforest.

