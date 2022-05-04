Election fraud claims thrive on Pennsylvania campaign trail

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With two weeks until Pennsylvania’s primary election, Republican candidates running for U.S. Senate and governor continue to sow doubts about the legitimacy of 2020′s presidential election. Republicans have made anger over the 2020 election a staple of this year’s midterm primary campaigns. But such messages could be a liability in fall’s general election campaign. Democrats appear prepared to revisit former President Donald Trump’s baseless election fraud claims, tying them to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and the ensuing armada of Republican-sponsored election legislation that Democrats frame as an attack on voting rights. Pennsylvania’s primary election is May 17.