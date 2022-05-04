EXPLAINER: Why is Russia attacking Ukraine’s railway system?

By BARBARA SURK

Associated Press

NICE, France (AP) — Russia’s military has launched a string of attacks on Ukraine’s railway network, which has been vital for moving Western arms to Ukrainian forces, evacuating refugees and exporting food. A Russian official said Wednesday that the past day’s strikes were meant to disrupt Western weapons deliveries. Experts say Ukraine’s railways appeared to be largely spared at the outset of the invasion because Russian planners wanted the network to move troops and arms across captured territory. The latest strikes still seem to be aiming more to damage than to destroy the system. Here’s a look at the attacks, and their significance.