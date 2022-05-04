For marine biologist, Haitian gangs make work dangerous

By TRENTON DANIEL and PIERRE-RICHARD LUXAMA

PEPILLO SALCEDO, Dominican Republic (AP) — Powerful gangs in Haiti are making it difficult for marine biologist Jean Wiener to do on-the-ground conservation work aimed at mitigating the effects of climate change. Instead, Wiener, leader of the Foundation for the Protection of Marine Biodiversity, is forced to do his work mostly from afar, from his home in Maryland. The Associated Press recently followed Wiener as he returned to Haiti for a short trip, taking great care with each place he visited. The dynamic is a conundrum that bedevils Jean and others like him around the world. As climate change plays a greater role in contributing to conflicts, that in turns makes it more difficult to carry out scientific research and work on environmental projects that seek to offset the effects of climate change.